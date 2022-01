Nepalese wait in a line to receive a shot of the vaccine against the COVID-19 at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, 19 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Filipino boy receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine inside a zoo turned into a vaccination center in Manila, Philippines, 19 January 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Employees hand out test kits at The Hope Clinic at the First AME Church of Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

A Pakistani health worker takes sample of students to test for COVID-19 during a surge in cases of Omicron in Karachi, Pakistan, 18 January 2022. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

Global trend in Covid-19 showed signs of slowing last week

The upward curve in global Covid-19 cases, driven by the contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, showed signs of slowing in the week ending January 16, according to data from the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

Health authorities registered 18.7 million cases worldwide between January 10-16, which reflected a 20% increase from the previous week. EFE

abc/jt