A Filipino collects plactic bottles floating on the water, inside a bio fence that prevents trash from going into the ocean, at a river in Cebu City, Philippines, 07 June 2019, on the eve of World Oceans Day that is observed annually on 08 June. EPA-EFE/ADOLFO ESPINOSA

Detail of Urchins and other marine plant life growing in a Kelp forest in the Indian Ocean, False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The amount of oxygen in the world's oceans decreased by 2 percent between 1960 and 2010 and is expected to go down by a further 3-4 percent by the year 2100 as a result of global warming, something that will have an effect on habitats and the coastal economies that depend on them.

This situation was outlined in a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - "Ocean deoxygenation: Everyone's problem" - presented Saturday at the United Nations climate change summit in Madrid. EFE-EPA