Muslims in Egypt performing Laylat al-Qadr (Arabic for Night of Destiny) prayer inside Al Azhar mosque in Egypt, Cairo, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Mohamed Hossam

Gloomy end to Ramadan with more coronavirus cases and restrictions

Muslims in the Middle East on Saturday concluded the holy month of Ramadan that has been marred this year by coronavirus restrictions that did not prevent an increase in cases.

This has led to more restrictions being imposed during the Islamic festival of Eid.