The Civil Guard and the local police in Santo Domingo de La Calzada in the northern Spanish province of La Rioja have identified a 33-year-old French man who was walking the Camino de Santiago in the company of 11 animals - 7 goats, 3 donkeys and a dog - which lacked the necessary health manual, microchips or ear tags.

The livestock and canine were moved to a secure and isolated private enclosure after Nature Protection Service (Seprona) Civil Guard agents discovered the animals lacked the required paperwork and notified the provincial Department of Livestock. EFE

alg/ks