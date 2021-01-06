People watch election results come in after the polls closed at Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. Republican Senator David Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

People watch election results come in after the polls closed in the parking lot of Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Dave Baldwin who works at Manuel's Tavern wears political memorabilia from both parties as people watch election results come in after the polls closed in the parking lot of Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The American state of Georgia voted Tuesday in very tight elections that will decide which party controls the Senate during the first two years in power of President-elect Joe Biden, and whether the new leader will be able to implement deep reforms.

More than three hours after the first polls closed, and with 87 percent of the vote counted, the two Republican Senate candidates led by a narrow margin in the counting of the votes, but the official count was expected to take hours to complete. EFE-EPA