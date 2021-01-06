The American state of Georgia voted Tuesday in very tight elections that will decide which party controls the Senate during the first two years in power of President-elect Joe Biden, and whether the new leader will be able to implement deep reforms.
More than three hours after the first polls closed, and with 87 percent of the vote counted, the two Republican Senate candidates led by a narrow margin in the counting of the votes, but the official count was expected to take hours to complete. EFE-EPA