Sajith Premadasa (C), presidential candidate of Sri Lanka's governing party, United National Front, waves as he leaves a polling station after casting his vote for presidential elections at a polling station in Weerawila, Sri Lanka, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Supporters of Sri Lanka's former Defense Secretary and presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa celebrate at the end of voting for the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Sri Lanka's former Defense Secretary and presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C), waves towards journalists as he leaves with his wife Ayoma (L) after casting vote in Embuldeniya, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday was declared victor in the Sri Lanka presidential polls with his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of the ruling party conceding defeat.

The Electoral Commission said the brother of two-time former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had taken 52 percent of the national vote, compared to Premadasa's 41.99 percent. EFE-EPA