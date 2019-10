Protesters begin to gather on Oct. 13, 2019, in the streets near the National Assembly in Quito awaiting the dialogue between the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), which is heading the nationwide protests, and Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

The government of Ecuador and leaders representing the Andean nation's indigenous peoples reached an agreement on Sunday to repeal the controversial decree that eliminated fuel subsidies, thus bringing an end to 11 days of violence sparked by the law.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno and indigenous representatives began their meeting with a minute's silence for those killed in the protests – seven, according to the Ombudsman's Office – before discussing ways to achieve reconciliation. EFE-EPA