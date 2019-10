Lebanese girls with their faces painted with Lebanese flag as they participate at a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

An inscription reading in Arabic 'Revolution' is seen on a girl's hand during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Protesters carry placards, wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front the Government palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view for protesters wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese activists clean up rubbish from the streets after a fourth day of protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Thousands of people on Monday took to the streets in Lebanon to denounce corruption and perceived government maladministration.

The government, in the meantime, continued its meetings to agree on a package of emergency economic reforms ahead of the deadline set by Prime Minister Saad Hariri. EFE-EPA

