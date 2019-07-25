Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello meets with federated mayors after giving a speech, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Thais Llorca

The governor of Puerto Rico on Wednesday announced he was stepping down following weeks of mass protests calling for his resignation.

Ricardo Rossello said he would leave his post effective Aug. 2, becoming the first incumbent Commonwealth chief executive to resign.

"After hearing the people's demands, talking to my family, thinking of my children and praying, I announce today that I will be resigning the position of governor effective August 2," Rossello said in a pre-recorded televised message.

He added that he hoped his decision would be "a call for civic reconciliation" and said he wished peace and progress for the territory.

Thousands of protesters gathered near the governor's residence erupted in cheers when they heard the news.

"Ricky, we kicked you out," they chanted in unison.

The governor of the island – an unincorporated United States territory – was engulfed in scandal when the contents of a group chat on the messaging app Telegram were leaked, showing him and some of his closest advisors insulting prominent Puerto Rican artists, journalists, politicians and making homophobic comments about members of the LGBT community.

Following these revelations, thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets of the capital and other municipalities in a wave of demonstrations spearheaded by local celebrities such as Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam and Rene Perez, known by his stage name "Residente."

Many of the island's residents celebrated Rossello's announcement by banging pots and pans.

In his recorded address, Rossello said he would be replaced by the Commonwealth's Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez.

Normally, the governor's successor would be the Secretary of State, but in this case, Luis Gerardo Rivera resigned on July 13 because of his involvement in the leaked chat, making the Secretary of Justice the next in line of succession.

A planned demonstration in San Juan's financial district is still set to be held on Thursday, where Residente and other artists are scheduled to perform. EFE-EPA

