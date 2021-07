Kaja Kajzer (white) of Slovenia in action against Jessica Klimkait (blue) of Canada during their bout in the Women's Judo -57kg Contest for Bronze Medal B at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Sarah-Leonie Cysique (white) of France in action against Nora Gjakova (blue) of Kosovo during their bout in the Women's Judo -57kg Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

South Korean archer Kim Je-deok (L) reacts after South Korea beat Japan in a men's archery team event semifinal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/YONHAP

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines competes in the Women's 55kg Snatch during the Weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Artur Dalaloyan of Russia performs during the Horizontal Bar men's team final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. (Japón, Rusia, Tokio) EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after winning in the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain competes in the Men's Cross-Country event of the Mountain Biking events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Izu Mountain Bike Course in Ono, Shizuoka, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Thomas Daley and Matty Lee of Great Britain on their way to winning gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Team GB went from nought to three gold medals during day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in a remarkable run into the top 4 nations on the overall leaderboard, behind the United States, China, and Japan.

Great Britain’s “gold rush,” as dubbed by British media, came by the hands of Adam Peaty in men’s 100m breaststroke, Thomas Pidcock in men’s cross-country race, and Tom Daley and Matty Lee in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving. EFE

