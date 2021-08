Tokyo (Japan), 02/08/2021.- Tom McEwen of Great Britain riding Toledo De Kerser after winning the silver medal during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. (Gran Bretaña, Japón, Reino Unido, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Tokyo (Japan), 02/08/2021.- Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Britain pose for a photo with their gold medals after the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. (Japón, Reino Unido, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Great Britain on Monday took eventing team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the first time a British equestrian team won the event since 1972 in Munich.

The British team of Tom McEwen with Toledo de Kerser, Laura Collett on London 52 and Oliver Townend with Ballaghmor Class chalked up a total of 86.30 to win the gold medal.

Taking silver was Australia (100.20) while France won bronze with 101.50. EFE

jap/lm/jrh