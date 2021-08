A firefighting helicopter is barely seen through the thick smoke during a wildfire in Thrakomakedones area, near Athens, Greece, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDER BELTES

Thick smoke is seen among burned trees during a wildfire in Thrakomakedones area, near Athens, Greece, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDER BELTES

Fires across Greece were burning for the fifth day in a row on Saturday, amid mounting public criticism of the government's preparedness to deal with the blazes.

The worst out of hundreds of fires declared over the past few days are still out of control on Euboea island, the Peloponnese region and Athens’ northern suburbs. Currently, 55 fronts are active in the country.EFE