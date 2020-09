A family from Afghanistan, whose members hold an asylum status, sit on the pavement of Victoria Square in central Athens, Greece, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A family from Afghanistan, whose members hold an asylum status, walk on Victoria Square in central Athens, Greece, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Asylum seekers sit on the pavement outside Moria refugees camp after a fire started, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STRATIS BALASKAS

Flames burn in the Moria refugees camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STRATIS BALASKAS

Greece has declared a four-month state of emergency after Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out after 35 people who had tested positive for coronavirus refused to be moved to an isolation center, according to Moria town mayor Yiannis Mastroyiannis.