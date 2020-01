Greek former Prime Minister and leader of SYRIZA party, Alexis Tsipras (C) votes for a new President of the Hellenic Republic at the Greek Parliament during the first round for the election, in Athens, Greece, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) with ministers of the government applaude after voting for the new President of the Hellenic Republic at the Greek Parliament, in Athens, Greece, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) talks with vice president of the government Panayiotis Pikramenos (C) and Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras (L) during the voting for the new President of the Hellenic Republic at the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Greece on Wednesday elected a woman head of state for the first time in the country's history after the male-dominated parliament voted in favor of appointing well-known judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou as president.

She received the backing of 261 lawmakers in the Hellenic chamber, well above the necessary 200, with the support of almost all members of the conservative New Democracy government and the left-wing opposition Syriza and center-left Movement for Change. EFE-EPA