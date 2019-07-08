New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis is sworn-in as Greece's new prime minister at the presidential palace in Athens, Greece, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS

Leader of the center-right New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski (R) arrives at the presidential palace for the swearing-in ceremony, in Athens, Greece, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Center-right leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday was sworn in as Greece's new prime minister just a day after his New Democracy party landed an absolute majority in the country's elections, which put an end to the left-wing Syriza government.

Unlike his predecessor Alexis Tspiras back in 2015, Mitsotakis took a religious oath of office with his hand on the Bible in the presence of the Archbishop of Athens, Ieronymous II, and several other Orthodox representatives in a traditional ceremony at the presidential palace.

"I swear in the name of the Holy, Consubstantial and Indivisible Trinity to safeguard the Constitution and the laws and to serve the general interest of the Greek People," he said, joined by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos his wife and three children.

In a brief statement before heading off to the government headquarters to exchange functions with Tsipras, Mitsotakis reiterated the message he gave on election night: "The people have given us a strong mandate to change the country. From today we will begin to work very hard," he said.

Tsipras welcomed him with a handshake, something that the outgoing PM's predecessor, the conservative Andonis Samaras, did not do in 2015.

New Democracy took 39.8 percent of the national vote in Sunday's elections, meaning it landed 158 of the 300 parliamentary seats, while Syriza dropped to 31.5 percent, or 86 lawmakers.

Under Greek norms, the winning party is awarded 50 bonus seats.

The results make way for bipartisanship in parliament once again, as Syriza comprises a strong opposition force, with a 20-point advantage over its nearest challenger, the centrist Kinal party.

New Democracy obtained its best showing in more than a decade, as voters fled not only Syriza but several other major parties toward the center-right.

The outgoing governing party secured just four points less than it achieved in 2015.

Kinal scraped 8 percent, two percentage points more than its previous showing.

The communist KKE held onto its 5 percent share, largely thanks to the collapse of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, which took just 2.9 percent, less than half of what it achieved last time around and not enough to make the cut for parliamentary seats.

This does not indicate that the hunger for the far-right was ebbing in Greece, however, as Greek Solution, took 10 seats, or 3.7 percent.

Also new to parliament was former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis' MeRa25 party took nine seats with 3.4 percent. EFE-EPA

ih/jt