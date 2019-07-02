There is an air of disillusionment in Greece just a week before the country heads for legislative elections, a far cry from the palpable and heady heights of hope that something could change felt in 2015, the last time Greeks headed out to select lawmakers.

The crisis that plunged Greece into economic turmoil in 2008 set the backdrop for the transition into adulthood for around 600,000 prospective voters aged between 17 and 22 who are gearing up for the July 7 election.

These are the first legislative elections in Greece in which 17-year-olds can cast their ballot papers. This age group was only 13 when the country signed its third rescue passage in its arduous bailout, which brought with it years of austerity and cuts to public funding.

Officially, Greece emerged from the bailout with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund last year but what can politicians expect from a generation of people who have lived most of their lives in a state of almost perpetually chronic crisis?

Cristina, 22, left her native Santorini to study midwifery in Athens but had to leave her studies behind to work day and night to keep up with bills. She does not plan to vote.

"I would only do it if I knew the parties would keep their promises," she said.

This distrust for politicians is widespread through Greece's youth.

Filippos, 19, is studying Agricultural Economics and Rural Development and has lived all his life in Glyfada, a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital.

He took aim at the current prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, accusing him of lying to the public more than any other politician and argued for taxes to be cut.

"I really want to go to vote on the elections of 7th of July but I'm afraid I don't know if I'll be able to go because I'm going to work on an island as a seasonal job," he said. "We have a huge amount of taxes and that should be reduced for sure. Generally, try to make a more business-friendly environment for Greece."

Recent indications suggest the Greek economy has recovered somewhat in the last few years but in the first trimester of 2019, around 50.2 percent of people between 15 and 19 and 39.7 percent of those between 20 and 24 were on state benefits.

During the crisis, around half a million young people felt obliged to emigrate, faced with a bleak future in their home country.

In the European parliamentary elections in May, Greek voters between 17 and 25 backed conservative opposition party New Democracy with 30.5 percent of the national vote, the governing Syriza party with 25.6 percent and the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 13.3 percent.

Filippos fears that New Democracy would win the Greek national elections but fall short of a majority, meaning it would likely need the backing of Golden Dawn.

The disillusionment had forced most young people to look for practical solutions. When it comes to party politics, many reject mainstream offerings, abstain or veer off to the far right.

"I would ask for better public healthcare because the conditions in public hospitals are very bad and better public education because the three last years of high school are just preparing the children for the exams to enter the university and more immigrant-friendly politics," said Jrisofili, a 20-year-old psychology student.

"I think not going to vote is like not accepting the voting procedure and letting others choose for you so I will go to vote even though I have not decided what I will vote for and maybe I will vote blank," she added.

A common conclusion among Greece's youngsters is that Tsipras' coming to power felt like the country was throwing open its windows for airing out for the first time in centuries. There was a feeling that it would not only restore dignity to the country but that it would allow it to help with the European Union project.

Nowadays, however, the youngsters who have inherited the house perhaps no longer know what to do with it. EFE-EPA

am/jt/sh