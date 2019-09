Refugees and migrants wait to be transfer from Mytilene island to Thessaloniki and Kilkis, at the port of Mytilene, Greece 2 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STRATIS BALASKAS

The transfer of some 1,500 refugees and migrants living on the Greek island of Lesbos started at dawn as part of the new conservative government's agenda to decongest the area.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government said it would be transferring the migrants to camps in northern Greece and Turkey.