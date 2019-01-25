Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (C) delivers a speech during a debate on the Prespes Agreement in the parliament plenary in Athens, Greece, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a debate on the Prespes Agreement in the parliament plenary in Athens, Greece, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

The Greek parliament on Friday opened the final debate on a naming agreement with Macedonia that was expected to culminate in a vote later in the day.

The vote to ratify the Macedonia name deal was initially scheduled for Thursday but was pushed back to Friday afternoon in order to allow a large number of lawmakers to take part in the debate.

The parliament's speaker Nikos Voutsis said earlier the vote was postponed because about 230 of the 300 lawmakers wanted to present their visions on an issue that had polarized the country.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended the agreement in a speech, saying it would be the starting point of a new era of stability and progress in the Balkans.

The premier accused the conservative New Democracy opposition, which vehemently disagrees with the Prespa agreement, of political hypocrisy for not backing the deal.

Meanwhile, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday described the agreement as a "national error," urging all deputies to vote against it.

"I have to be honest but also clear. If the Prespa Agreement is ratified, then it cannot be canceled as it has greater force than any law. That is why everything is now judged. The time of responsibility is now. Not after. Those responsible are judged here. Not anywhere," Mitsotakis said.

Political observers in Greece expect lawmakers to narrowly adopt the name change.

Once the Greek parliament ratifies the agreement, Athens is set to recognize the neighboring country under its new name, the Republic of North Macedonia.

The Republic of Macedonia, which broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991, hopes to changes its name in order to distinguish itself from the Greek province with the same name and to put an end to its spat with Greece, which borders it to the south, and clear the way for its potential accession to both NATO and the European Union.

Greece holds veto power over the Balkan nation's aspirations, which was admitted to the United Nations as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as a result of Athens' protests.

But many Greek nationalists have misgivings about the name change, claiming it would allow Skopje to appropriate Greek heritage.

The European Union and NATO strongly supported the agreement "which sets an example of reconciliation for the region and Europe as a whole."

Tsipras, who leads the left-wing Syriza government and doubles his responsibilities serving as foreign minister, recently survived a vote of no-confidence submitted after he ended his cooperation with the Independent Greeks, a right-wing populist outfit.

The Prespa agreement takes its name from a lake that straddles the border between Greece and Macedonia.

Over the weekend, tens of the thousands of protesters took to the streets of central Athens to oppose the deal.