Asylum seekers from the destroyed camp of Moria walk to enter the new refugee camp at Kara Tepe on Lesbos island, Greece, 17 September 2020. EFE/EPA/VANGELIS PAPANTONIS

Asylum seekers from the destroyed camp of Moria stay in makeshift tents near the area of the new refugee camp at Kara Tepe on Lesbos island, Greece, 17 September 2020. EFE/EPA/VANGELIS PAPANTONIS

Greek police officers on Thursday began an operation to transfer thousands of migrants to a new facility on the island of Lesbos that was set up after a massive fire destroyed the Moria refugee camp.

Hundreds of families have been sleeping in makeshift tents out in the open since the blaze over a week ago. EFE-EPA

