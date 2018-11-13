A Greek police officer carries evidence at the scene during an operation of deactivation of an explosive device, in Athens, Greece, 13 November 2018. EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS

Greek police on Tuesday safely defused an explosive device outside the home of a Supreme Court deputy prosecutor in the capital Athens after media outlets received anonymous calls alerting them to its presence.

The device was found in a motorcycle parked in front of the house of deputy prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos.

"The police told us an explosive device was found in the trunk of a motorcycle," Dogiakos told television channel Antenna.

Two media outlets received calls shortly before 4 am informing them a bomb would go off "in 20 minutes" at a specific address in the Athens suburb of Vyronas, local media reported.

Police were deployed to the scene where they asked residents not to leave their homes while bomb disposal experts assessed the situation.

Images released via epa showed forensics police gathering evidence at the scene.

Police said the artifact was similar to one that went off in Dec. 2017 in front of the Athens Appeals Court.