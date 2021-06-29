Greek Police officers presents the stolen Picasso and Mondrian paintings, at a press conference, in Athens, Greece, 29 June 2021. EFE/EPA/PANTELIS-SAITAS

A greek police officer presents the stolen Pablo Picasso'Äôs painting 'Head of a Woman', at a press conference, in Athens, Greece, 29 June 2021. EFE/EPA/PANTELIS-SAITAS

Greek police recovered a Picasso painting stolen nine years ago in a heist at the National Gallery of Athens, Greece’s largest state art collection.

The Head of a Woman, a cubist painting gifted from Picasso to Greece in 1949, was found in a suburb of Athens Monday evening after police arrested a 49-year-old Greek man linked to the theft.

Another painting stolen in the heist, Stammar Windmill by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, was also found.

On January 9 2012, two men broke into the National Gallery of Athens and cut the paintings from their frames. The men were in and out within minutes.

