A man (C) injured in a grenade blast arrives at a hospital in Srinagar, India, Oct.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A relative of a person injured in a grenade attack reacts as she waits at a hospital in Srinagar, India, Oct.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

At least 18 civilians were wounded in a grenade explosion in India-administered Kashmir on Monday, officials said, the sixth such attack since the government revoked the disputed Himalayan region’s special status.

Police said the attack took place at a marketplace in north Kashmir Sopore town, some 50 km (nearly 30 miles) from Srinagar, Kashmir’s main city.