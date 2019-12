Swedish environmental activists Greta Thunberg (C) and acting Spanish Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera (R), attend a plenary session during the second day of high level segment in the framework of COP25 UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, 11 December 2019. EPA/EMILIO NARANJO

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during a plenary session on the second day of high level segment talks in the framework of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, 11 December 2019. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech as she attends a plenary session during the second day of high level segment talks in the framework of COP25 UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, 11 December 2019. EFE/JJ Guillen EPA/EMILIO NARANJO

Developed countries must "do their fair share" to tackle the climate emergency and offset the damage being caused to poorer nations, Greta Thunberg said Wednesday.

Addressing the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Summit in Madrid, the Swedish climate activist urged the leaders of the world's richest countries to increase their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, accusing them of delaying taking real action by offering "misleading" pledges.

ks/ch