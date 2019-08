Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participates in a protest outside United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday, Aug. 30. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

The presence in New York of 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg drew hundreds of young people to a rally Friday outside United Nations headquarters.

And though Thunberg, who arrived in the Big Apple two days ago after a two-week voyage on a sailboat, had little to say during the event, the other participants were visibly energized by having her among them holding a sign reading "skolstrejk för klimatet" (Swedish for "school strike for climate").