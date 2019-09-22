Sixteen-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg (r.) speaks as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (l.) listens at the start of the United Nations Youth Climate Summit on Sept. 21, 2019, where she and three other young activists denounced the lack of any action being taken against climate change. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the inspiration of the youth movement against climate change, and another three young activists denounced this Saturday in the United Nations, together with its Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the lack of any action being taken against climate change and asked for a world without toxic emissions.

As part of the Youth Climate Summit at United Nations headquarters, Thunberg, Argentina's Bruno Rodriguez, Kenya's Wanjuhi Njoroge, and Komal Karishma Kumar of the Fiji Islands, asked that the world's leaders give an account of what they plan to do about this scourge and warned they will continue protesting in the streets as they did this Friday until something is done.