Iranians attend the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A portrait of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani is paraded as thousands of mourners gather to pay tribute for his funeral in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A handout photo made available by Iranian Supreme Leader's Office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (C) praying before the coffins of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C-L) and other top officials attend the funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE

Iranians burn US and Israel flags during a funeral ceremony for slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and other victims, in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians attend the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, the late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General and commander of the Quds Forces, in the city of Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A supporter of Hezbollah carries a picture of slain the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (R) and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (L) with Arabic words reads 'On the road to Quds' as he waits for a televised speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Iranians attend the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, the late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General and commander of the Quds Forces, in the city of Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Between gestures of grief and pain, hundreds of thousands of mourners packed into the streets of Tehran on Monday called for vengeance following the United States' assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Men and women of all ages sobbed and shouted: "Death to America, death to Israel and death to the Saudi royals" as the vast funeral crowd made its way down a central Tehran avenue to pay their final tributes to the revered military figure. EFE-EPA