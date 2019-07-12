Dylan Groenwegen has taken stage 7 of the Tour de France on Friday while Giulio Ciccone held onto the yellow jersey as race leader.
It was the 26-year-old Dutch rider’s fourth win at the Tour after two collected at last year’s edition and another in 2017.
Caleb Ewan finished second and Peter Sagan, who is in the green jersey on 177 points, came third.
Friday’s 230-kilometer flat route took the pack from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone.
Stage 8 will see the riders embarking on a 200-km course from Macon to Saint-Etienne.
In the general classification behind Ciccone is Julian Alaphillipe, followed by Dylan Teuns.EFE-EPA
lmpg/sh