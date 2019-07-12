Slovakia's Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe team celebrates on the podium retaining the best sprinter's green jersey following the 7th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 230km between Belfort and Chalon sur Saone, France, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Dylan Groenwegen has taken stage 7 of the Tour de France on Friday while Giulio Ciccone held onto the yellow jersey as race leader.

It was the 26-year-old Dutch rider’s fourth win at the Tour after two collected at last year’s edition and another in 2017.

Caleb Ewan finished second and Peter Sagan, who is in the green jersey on 177 points, came third.

Friday’s 230-kilometer flat route took the pack from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone.

Stage 8 will see the riders embarking on a 200-km course from Macon to Saint-Etienne.

In the general classification behind Ciccone is Julian Alaphillipe, followed by Dylan Teuns.EFE-EPA

