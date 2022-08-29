A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is heading to the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday.
"The day has come, (IAEA's) Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way," Grossi wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the 14-strong team.
"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in ZNPP later this week," he said.
(...)