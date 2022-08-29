A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows IAEA inspection team members board their flight to Ukraine, at Vienna International Airport, Vienna, Austria, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN CALMA/IAEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows Lydie Evrard, IAEA Deputy Director-General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security confer with her senior security officer, as preparations are made for their flight to Ukraine, at Vienna International Airport, Vienna, Austria, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN CALMA/IAEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows Florin Abazi (C), IAEA Senior Inspector, hands out protective vest to members of the IAEA expert mission team in preparation for their flight to Ukraine, as preparations are made for their flight to Ukraine, at Vienna International Airport, Vienna, Austria, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN CALMA/IAEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, as preparations are made for their flight to Ukraine, at Vienna International Airport, Vienna, Austria, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN CALMA/IAEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows Florin Abazi (C), IAEA Senior Inspector, hands out protective vest to members of the IAEA expert mission team in preparation for their flight to Ukraine, as preparations are made for their flight to Ukraine, at Vienna International Airport, Vienna, Austria, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN CALMA/IAEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows an IAEA inspection team member on the tarmac as preparations are made for their flight to Ukraine, at Vienna International Airport, Vienna, Austria, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN CALMA/IAEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is heading to the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday.

"The day has come, (IAEA's) Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way," Grossi wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the 14-strong team.

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in ZNPP later this week," he said.

(...)