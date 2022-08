A man holds a protest poster calling for jail for the corrupt during a day of protests against the Government, in Panama City, Panama, 18 August 2022. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A man with a flag of the Single National Union of Workers in the Construction and Similar Industries participates in a day of protests against the Government, in Panama City, Panama, 18 August 2022. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A woman from a balcony waves a flag of the Single National Union of Workers in the Construction and Similar Industries during a day of protests against the Government, in Panama City, Panama, 18 August 2022. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Dozens of people participate in a day of protests against the Government, in Panama City, Panama, 18 August 2022. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

The United People for Life Alliance demonstrated Thursday in Panama to denounce the government’s alleged dialog breach to solve a standard of living crisis.

Hundreds of trade unionists, indigenous people and students marched peacefully from the center of the capital to the government house and held a rally to demand that President Laurentino Cortizo complies with the agreed agreements. EFE