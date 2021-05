Protesters appeal to pedestrians during a demonstration against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors walk past an Olympic Rings monument at the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) near the New National Stadium, the Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A protester appeals to pedestrians during a demonstration against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Growing opposition to Tokyo 2020 casts shadow on event with 60 days to go

Preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games are entering their final 60 days despite growing public opposition to the event amid a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Japan.

The arrival of tens of thousands of foreigners to the country, which has closed its borders to non-residents, raises fears that new variants could spread and put more pressure on the already overstretched health system. EFE

