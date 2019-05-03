A handout picture made available by Miraflores' Press Office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) and his wife Cilia Flores (R) as they participate in an act on the ocassion of International Worker's Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jhonn Zerpa/Miraflores' Press Office/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled parliament, Juan Guaido, called for a strike to be held next week after a failed attempt on Thursday.

More than 50 countries recognize Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela, which is mired in a long-term political and economic crisis.

"I call on all sectors of the country to carry out military uprisings to demand the cessation of the usurpation, the constitutional action of the armed forces, their participation in Operation Freedom, to organize and carry out a one-day strike or sectoral protest during next week," he said on Twitter.

Guaido considers that President Nicolas Maduro has illegally clung to the presidency due to election fraud, and has repeatedly called him a "usurper".

The opposition leader had called for a strike in the public administration to take place Thursday, but there were no reports of work stoppages from the unions.

He reported that street rallies would be held on Friday to call for future mobilizations, and has also asked his supporters to go to the country's main military units on Saturday to urge them to defend the constitution.

The opposition is considering holding a "vigil and prayer for the martyrs and freedom" on Sunday.

"Continuing on the street is the only way to maintain the attention, the pressure, and the action of the international community, to drive the constitutional action of the armed forces and demonstrate to those who still support the dictator that there will be no stability while the usurpation continues," he added.

On Tuesday, the head of the parliament led a military rebellion along with 20 uniformed officers against Maduro, who later described the incident as "skirmish".

After the event, Guaido received on Tuesday and Wednesday huge backing from his supporters who took to the streets demanding that Maduro step down from power. Four people have died in clashes, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict.

Venezuela has suffered high political tension since January when Maduro began his new six-year term but was not recognized by the opposition and much of the international community. Guaido proclaimed an interim government that has the support of more than 50 countries, including the United States and much of the European Union.

The oil-rich nation is suffering the worst economic crisis in its history, which generates daily protests to denounce the severe shortages of food and medicine as well as the terrible provision of public services.

