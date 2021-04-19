Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei is calling on the United States and Mexico to open their markets to help end mass migration with “structural change” that tackles the root causes of the issue.

“Migration has to be addressed between the United States, Mexico and Guatemala,” Giammattei told Efe in an exclusive interview in Madrid.

“It has to be done structurally, we cannot continue the current rhythm with aid that has not served much use, that in the end does not reach the community, does not make them more productive, does not give them access to the markets.”EFE

ajs/jt