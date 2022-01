Achi women survivors of sexual violence perform a ceremony to celebrate after a court sentenced their aggressors, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 24 November 2022. EFE/ Esteban Biba

A Guatemalan court on Monday sentenced five paramilitaries accused of raping 36 Achi indigenous women between 1981 and 1985, the bloodiest period of the internal armed conflict, to 30 years in prison.

"We impose on the defendants the sentence of 30 years in prison for the illicit crimes against the duties of humanity," said Judge Gerbi Sical when reading the sentence of the High Court. EFE