Honduran migrants cross the Suchiate river into Mexico on small barges, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Honduran migrants jump a fence at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edwin Bercian

Hundreds of Honduran migrants remain stranded on a bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edwin Bercian

Hundreds of Honduran migrants remain stranded on a bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A photo taken from a drone shows hundreds of Honduran migrants remain stranded on a bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriela Rios

Guatemala's National Civil Police (PNC) on Saturday repatriated 62 Honduran nationals who were in Tecun Uman, on the border with Mexico.

The PNC told Guatemalan media outlets that the Honduran migrants had requested to be returned to their country of origin.

Of the 62 Hondurans, 18 were placed on a "minibus belonging to the General Sub-directorate of Analysis of Antinarcotics Information," while 44 boarded a bus assigned to the National Civil Police academy, the PNC said.

The two buses arrived at 8:10 am at Chiquimula, in eastern Guatemala, some 240 km (150 mi) from San Pedro Sula, the Honduran city from where the first migrant caravan departed last week.

After travelling by foot and hitchhiking for six days, the Honduran migrant caravan, made up of some 3,000 people, arrived at the border crossing with Mexico on Friday after forcing its way through a fence set up by Guatemalan authorities.

Despite a first moment of euphoria, the caravan was contained by Mexico's Federal Police at the border bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, though several migrants and police officers were injured during the incident.

The thousands of migrants, including men, women and children, were forced to stay on the bridge overnight, while Mexican immigration authorities slowly began processing their cases.

Several Hondurans crossed the Suchiate river into Mexico on small barges, though Federal Police officers were soon deployed to patrol the banks of the river.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to send the military to close the US southern border if Mexico did not stop the caravan.