Protesters clash with Police in the surroundings of the Congress in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 19 October 2021. More than 200 anti-riot agents from the National Civil Police (PNC) of Guatemala regained control of the Congress of the Central American country, after it was forcibly invaded on Tuesday by military veterans who demand financial compensation for their services in the internal armed conflict (1960-1996). EFE/Edwin Bercian

More than 200 anti-riot agents of Guatemala’s National Civil Police regained control of congress after it was forcibly invaded Tuesday by military veterans who demanded financial compensation for their services in the country’s armed conflict.

Policemen threw tear gas bombs at protesters in sectors surrounding congress, until they stopped the chaos that continues in parliament facilities and its surrounding streets, in Guatemala City’s historic center. EFE