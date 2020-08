Photograph in the low visibility of the mountain range due the Laura storm in Guayama, southern Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

A person walks in the rain and strong winds due the Laura storm in Arroyo, southern Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorc

Gulf Coast on alert as two tropical storms move towards US

The Gulf Coast and the Caribbean are on alert this weekend as the tropical storms, Laura and Marco, move towards the southern United States with at least one of them becoming a hurricane.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Laura at 2 pm local time was located 100 miles (160 km) west of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and 125 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Its maximum wind speed was 50 mph. EFE-EPA