A security officer stands near election materials to be carried by Sri Lankan election officials (not pictured) before they are taken to their respective polling booths, on the eve of the presidential elections in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Security personnel escort Sri Lankan polling officers carrying election materials as they leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of the presidential elections in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Security personnel escort Sri Lankan polling officers carrying election materials as they leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of the presidential elections in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

A Sri Lankan security officer checks voters as they arrive outside a polling station during the presidential elections in Hambanthota, Sri Lanka, Nov.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

A Sri Lankan man shows his marked finger after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Hambanthota, Sri Lanka, Nov.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Sajith Premadasa (C), presidential candidate of Sri Lanka's governing party, United National Front, waves as he leaves a polling station after casting his vote for presidential elections at a polling station in Weerawila, Sri Lanka, Nov.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Sri Lankan voters stand in a queue cast their votes at a polling station during presidential elections, in Weerawila, Sri Lanka, Nov.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

A group of gunmen attacked a convoy of buses carrying voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday, hours before the island nation began polling in presidential elections, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident that took place in Thanthirimale village, 190 km (nearly 120 miles) from Colombo.EFE-EPA