A group of insurgents armed with guns and explosive attacked a hotel in a western Afghanistan town on Saturday, triggering a fierce battle with security forces, an official said.

It was not known if there were any casualties as security forces engaged the attackers at the hotel in Qala-e-Naw town in western Afghan province of Badghis.

The attack began around 12.40 pm when several "suicide bombers entered a hotel in Qala-e-Naw and started firing at people”, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi tweeted. EFE-EPA

