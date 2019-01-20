Mexican crime scene investigators examine the location of a deadly shooting in Cancun, Mexico, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Gunmen killed seven young men attending a party at a house in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, state prosecutors said Sunday.

The massacre was reported to police at 5:00 am Sunday, the Quintana Roo Attorney General's Office said.

The gunmen attacked a house in Region 219, a poor neighborhood located on the northwest side of Cancun and away from the tourist district in Mexico's most popular resort city.

Municipal police officers were the first to respond to the shooting and found bullet casings from different-caliber firearms at the crime scene, the AG's office said.

Officers called in a code red alert, leading to the deployment of security forces members from different agencies and the launch of a search for the gunmen.

Military police officers, Federal Police officers and marines cordoned off the area.

On Jan. 6, seven people were killed in a shooting at a bar in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen.

The shooting was similar to one on Jan. 16, 2017, at the Blue Parrot club, where six people were killed and 15 others wounded in Playa del Carmen during an electronic music festival.

Officials blamed that shooting on a dispute between drug traffickers.

Unlike the shooting at the Blue Parrot, which is in a hotel and restaurant district, the Virginias bar is on the outskirts of the city and frequented mostly by locals.

Since 2017, drug-related violence has plagued a large part of the southeastern state of Quintana Roo, which welcomes tens of thousands of tourists each year and generates huge amounts of hard currency for Mexico.

Officials blame the violence on a turf war involving the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel, the Los Zetas cartel and other gangs that want to control the illegal drug trade in the region.