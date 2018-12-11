Coroner's office personnel remove the bodies of four murder victims on Dec. 10, 2018, from a ranch in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Municipal police officers guard the neighborhood where four men were murdered on Dec. 10, 2018, at a ranch in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Seven people were killed and one person was wounded in three shootings on Tuesday in the cities of Guadalajara and Salto, both located in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, police said.

At least 67 murders have been registered in Jalisco since a wave of drug-related violence started in early December, the state Attorney General's Office and the Jalisco coroner's office said.

Gunmen killed four men and wounded a fifth early Tuesday at a ranch in the Santa Rosa district, the Guadalajara police department said.

Three people were murdered in El Salto, police said, adding that one victim was driving an automobile when gunmen opened fire on him.

The other two victims were found in the living room of a ranch in the Las Lilas district of El Salto, and investigators suspect they were killed early Tuesday, police said.

On Dec. 3, six municipal police officers were gunned down in the city of La Huerta.

The number of killings spiked after Gov. Enrique Alfaro took office on Dec. 6, with 47 people murdered in just the past five days.

Jalisco Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solis said Monday that "not much progress has been made" in ending the violence.

After meeting with security officials on Monday afternoon, Alfaro said police patrol strategies within and outside the Guadalajara metropolitan area would be adjusted in coordination with the Federal Police and army.

On Tuesday, the governor is scheduled to meet with federal Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo to "fine tune communications and coordination mechanisms."