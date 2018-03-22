Photo provided on March 22, 2018 showing a policeman standing guard at the site where eight men were killed and 11 other people wounded during an attack on a home in Purisima del Rincon, Mexico, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Armas

Forensic experts working at the site where eight men were killed and 11 other people wounded during an attack on a home in Purisima del Rincon, Mexico, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Armas

Eight men were killed and 11 other people wounded in an attack on a home in the central Mexican town of Purisima del Rincon, the Guanajuato state Attorney General's Office said Thursday.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later at a hospital, the AG Office said in a statement.

Armed assailants traveling in several vehicles arrived at the residence around 9 pm Wednesday and began shooting, fleeing afterward in the direction of Union San Antonio, a town in the neighboring state of Jalisco.

Guanajuato's attorney general, Carlos Zamarripa, ordered a specialized police homicide unit to take charge of the investigation.

The attack occurred as a cockfight was being held inside a makeshift arena outside the home, according to media accounts that also identified one of the fatalities as the son of the mayor of the nearby town of San Francisco del Rincon.