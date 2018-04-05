Mexican police members investigate after two separate attacks in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Paramedics take care of a wounded man after two separate attacks in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Gunmen killed eight people and wounded a ninth person in separate attacks in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, state prosecutors said.

The first attack occurred at a restaurant when gunmen riding in an automobile and on a motorcycle opened fire on diners on Wednesday.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person died while being transported to a hospital, the Quintana Roo state Attorney General's Office said.

The second attack targeted a house in Cancun, the AG's office said, adding that gunmen entered the residence and opened fire on the three men and three women inside, killing five people and seriously wounding a sixth.

The man wounded in the attack is listed in serious condition at the Mexican Social Security Institute hospital, emergency services officials said.

Police, meanwhile, found a dead body whose hands and feet were bound. The victim was shot several times.

The latest killings bring to 107 the number of people murdered in hits this year in Cancun, the AG's office said.