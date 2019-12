A health worker administers polio vaccine to children during a five-day countrywide vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday shot dead two Pakistan policemen who were part of an immunization program in the country’s volatile northwest amid a new anti-polio drive after over 100 cases of the dangerous virus were detected this year.

The two policemen were killed as they were heading to escort a team of medics in the Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Dir police station in-charge Faisal Khan told EFE.