Kyiv (Ukraine), 28/04/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) hold a joint press conference in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 28 April 2022. The UN Secretary-General is on a working visit in Ukraine after his visit to Moscow on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the international body is doing "everything possible" to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelmaking plant in the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, where some 1,000 local residents remain holed up along with about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by Russian forces.

Guterres also admitted at his joint press conference with Zelenskyy that the UN Security Council failed in its efforts to "prevent and end" Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying: "Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger."