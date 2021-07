UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres (L), make a statement to the press in the framework of a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (unseen), at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain, 02 July 2021. The meeting is held in the framework of Guterres' visit in Spain. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), greets UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, shortly before they hold a meeting at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain, 02 July 2021. The meeting is held in the framework of Guterres' visit in Spain. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) poses with UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres prior to the luncheon in Guterres' honor celebrated at the Royal Palace in downtown Madrid, central Spain, 02 July 2021. EFE/Ballesteros

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said it was “absolutely essential” to revive a political dialogue on Western Sahara amid rising tensions between Spain and Morocco.

“The current situation is not sustainable and is a factor for instability in an area where there is a high risk of terrorism,” Guterres told Efe.EFE

