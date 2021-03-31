Swedish high-street fashion brand H&M on Wednesday said it was working with its colleagues in China to regain the “trust” of customers following a boycott of its products in the country in response to comments about alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang.

H&M and other companies such a Nike said in statements last year that they were “deeply concerned” about allegations that members of mainly-Muslim Uighur ethnic minority were being subjected to forced labor and clarified that they did not use Xinjiang cotton in their supply chain. EFE-EPA

alc/jot