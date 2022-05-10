Manchester City have agreed to sign striker Erling Haaland from German side Borussia Dortmund, the English club said Tuesday.
“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” a statement said.
The transfer is subject to the club agreeing personal terms with the player, the club added.
The price of the transfer has yet to be confirmed, but Haaland has a 75 million euro ($79m) release clause in contract with Dortmund.
Norway international Haaland, whose father Alfie played for City two decades ago, is one of Europe’s hottest properties.
City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his arrival will improve the team, which boasts a constellation of attacking stars but has lacked a potent marksman since the departure of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero last season.
Since joining from RB Leipzig in 2019, Haaland has scored 80 goals in 81 matches in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund. EFE
spo-ks/jt