Dortmund (Germany), 10/05/2022.- Dortmund's Erling Haaland in action during his team's training session in Dortmund, Germany, 10 May 2022. On 10 May 2022 Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund announced to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Erling Haaland to Manchester City from 01 July 2022. 'The transfer -states Manchester City- remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player'. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund (Germany), 10/05/2022.- Dortmund's Erling Haaland (C) attends his team's training session in Dortmund, Germany, 10 May 2022. On 10 May 2022 Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund announced to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Erling Haaland to Manchester City from 01 July 2022. 'The transfer -states Manchester City- remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player'. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Manchester (United Kingdom), 06/04/2021.- Phil Foden (R) of Manchester City and Erling Haaland of Dortmund chat after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, Britain, 06 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City have agreed to sign striker Erling Haaland from German side Borussia Dortmund, the English club said Tuesday.

“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” a statement said.

The transfer is subject to the club agreeing personal terms with the player, the club added.

The price of the transfer has yet to be confirmed, but Haaland has a 75 million euro ($79m) release clause in contract with Dortmund.

Norway international Haaland, whose father Alfie played for City two decades ago, is one of Europe’s hottest properties.

City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his arrival will improve the team, which boasts a constellation of attacking stars but has lacked a potent marksman since the departure of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero last season.

Since joining from RB Leipzig in 2019, Haaland has scored 80 goals in 81 matches in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund. EFE

