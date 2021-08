Rescuers work in search and rescue of victims and survivors of the earthquake that shook the country 14 August, in Les Cayes, Haiti, 17 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Doctors from the US organization Medic Corps transfer people affected by the earthquake, at the OFATMA hospital, in Les Cayes, Haiti, 18 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Daline Noel carries her daughter Bernard Lenise, who remains confined at the Immaculee Conception General Hospital, after the earthquake of August 14, in Les Cayes, Haiti, 18 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

The death toll from the weekend’s magnitude-7.2 earthquake in southwestern Haiti has risen to at least 2,189 people, with 12,268 injured, according to the latest official data released Wednesday.

The figure increased by 248 fatalities from the previous day, with 332 people still missing, according to the Civil Protection General Directorate. EFE

