People participate during a protest against the high cost of living, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 22 August 2022. EFE/ Johnson Sabin

A wave of gang violence in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince has displaced over 3,000 people who are now living in inhumane conditions amid the alleged indifference of the authorities as chaos and anarchy grip the nation.

Pregnant women, people with disabilities and hundreds of children are living in cramped conditions in Hugo Chávez square located in the Tabarre neighborhood, less than a kilometer from the airport.

Many fled the Cité-Soleil commune, an impoverished and densely populated shanty town that has been mired in a gang war that this year has killed over 300 this year.

(...)