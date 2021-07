Police officers guard a group of suspects of having participated in the assassination of the Haitian President, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 08 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian police have detained 11 suspected foreign mercenaries at the Taiwanese embassy in the Caribbean nation who were wanted in relation to the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse, diplomatic sources confirmed Friday.

In a statement, Taiwan’s diplomatic mission said Haitian police made a request to enter the embassy compound to arrest the suspects on Thursday and that embassy officials immediately authorized the operation.EFE

